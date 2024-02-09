AIISH team visits Belagavi to screen hearing disorders

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

It is well documented that hearing loss may lead to lifelong impairment in speech and language, poor school performance, and emotional disturbance among other things. Hence, the role of early identification and intervention cannot be underestimated, and therefore creating public awareness of early identification and intervention was essential, according to the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru.

In this connection, the National Service Scheme, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru in collaboration with Bharatiya Rural Development Foundation, Hosur, Hukkeri taluk, Belagavi conducted a special residential NSS camp in Hosur village (near Hidkal dam) in Belagavi district recently and screened people for communication disorders.

The camp involved 96 NSS volunteers and five staff from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru. They examined 57,668 people for communication disorders in select panchayats in Hukkeri taluk for four days.

A total of 488 cases referred after the screening were assessed during two days of camp held at Adarsha Kannada Madhyama Anudhanitha School and Shree Annappa Nayak ITI, Hosuru (Hidkal dam road), Hukkeri taluk early this month, and 185 hearing aids were distributed, a press release said here.

The camp was inaugurated by PWD Minister Satish Jharkiholi. Nikhil U. Katti, MLA, and former Minister A.B. Patil were the chief guests. Sri Chandrashekhara Shivacharya Swami graced the occasion.

The programme was organised by Shashikant Naik, former president, Bharatiya Rural Development Foundation, Hosur, Hukkeri taluk. Pushpavathi M., Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru addressed the gathering on the facilities available for persons with communication disorders at AIISH.