AIISH screening of newbornsat Cheluvamba launched

Screening of new-born babies by the audiologists of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing was formally launched at the State-run Cheluvamba Hospital, a healthcare facility for women and children, here on Tuesday to mark the World Hearing Day.

Kannada actress Amulya inaugurated the screening that helps to detect hearing loss among the infants using state-of-the-art devices.

March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day to ensure early identification of hearing loss. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, a premier institute for addressing communication disorders working under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has taken the lead role in spreading awareness on the importance of early screening and detection and hearing care by conducting camps and activities.

AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and others were present during the launch.

The AIISH has been conducting newborn screening in 19 hospitals in Mysuru and has additional 14 newborn hearing screening centres spread across the country. More than 56,000 babies had been successfully screened for hearing loss over the last one year.

Later, Ms. Amulya visited the AIISH campus and inaugurated smart class for the children with speech and hearing impairment.

The AIISH, in a release here, said the 2011 Census had revealed that nearly 19 per cent of the population suffers from hearing impairment.

This is an alarming figure and particularly in case of children born with hearing loss, it is necessary that they are detected early (within one month) and rehabilitated within six months of age.

However, since hearing loss is a hidden disability, parents fail to detect it early and initiate rehabilitation. It needs experts such as audiologists to detect hearing loss well within one month of age and parents should make every attempt to get their newborn baby tested for hearing abnormalities as it will extremely impact speech and language development, the experts at the AIISH said.

The Department of Special Education, AIISH, Mysuru is catering to educational services of children with various communication disorders. Around 300 children with various communication disorders are availing the services at the department.

To facilitate fast and enjoyable learning atmosphere to the children, the department has come up with the innovative teaching practices.

A Digital Teaching System (DTS) or smart class had been installed in 20 classrooms of the department. After the launch, Ms. Amulya interacted with the special children at the department.

The students of JSS Institute for Speech and Hearing also observed the World Hearing Day by organising a cyclothon. The event was aimed to educating the public on the importance of taking good care of hearing and timely evaluation of hearing health.