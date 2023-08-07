AIISH readies manuals for clinical services, public awareness

August 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The 58th annual day celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 10.30 a.m. at Seminar Hall in Knowledge Park on AIISH campus.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director and Professor of Cardiology, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, Bengaluru will be the chief guest. Singer Shree Harsha will be guest of honor while Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AllSH will preside over.

As part of the annual day, manuals and materials will be released. The materials are prepared in accordance with the objectives of AIISH, focusing on human resource development, clinical services, research and public awareness, a note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manual of Communication Attitude Test in Hindi (CAT-H) which is authored Dr. Santhosh M. and ‘Listening Training Unit Module’ for students that is authored by Dr. Chandni Jain with contribution from Dr. Devi N., Dr. Prashanth Prabhu, Ms. Jyothi will be released along with other manuals.

The module has been developed for undergraduate and graduate students posted in the Listening training unit, Department of Audiology. The module provides basic information on the principles of listening training, strategies for developing listening skills, and different levels of listening skills. This module also briefly overviews the management of special clients like tinnitus, central auditory processing disorders, and auditory neuropathy spectrum disorders.

Grade Level Assessment Test in Science for Grade VI, VII and VIII (Dr. Priti Venkatesh, D. Dhivya); The Clinical Tutorials on Assessment and Management of Communication Disorders; Committee for Compilation and Development of Products from Research (Chairperson: Dr. Brajesh Priyadarshi, Dr. Shijith Kumar, Dr. Prashanth, Dr. Antony, Dr. Priya, Dr. Amulya, Dr. Rueben, Dr. Gayathri, Dr. Vikas, Saravanan, Hemashree, Ravishankar) and Feeding and swallowing pamphlets series (Dr. Swapna N., Dr. Gayathri, Joana, Kusumam) are the other manuals to be released on the occasion.

The developed Grade-level assessment tool in Science for Grade VI, VII and VIII is a systematic attempt which has been made in selection of questions based on the knowledge, comprehension, and application. Moreover, in the Indian context, a meaningful testing procedure like Grade-Level Assessment tool in key curricular areas like science for upper primary school learners is essential. This test material will not only serve as an achievement test but also as a diagnostic test for identifying the difficulties, thereby helping teachers, parents as well as the learners themselves, the release from AIISH said.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CFTRI, will be the chief guest for the evening cultural program which will start at 6 pm the same day. Narendra Narayanan founder and Managing Director, Vinyas Innovative Technologies will be guest of honour while Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AllSH will preside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.