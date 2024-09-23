AIISH plans to teach sign language to schoolchildren

As part of International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL), Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication and Sign Language (C-AAC & SL) of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru in collaboration with the Mysuru Postal Division released picture postcard in Indian Sign Language (ISL) at the institute in Mysuru on Monday.

H.C. Sadananda, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division, who was the chief guest, said sign language is not new as it was used in the olden days for communication.

Speaking after releasing the postcard on Indian sign language, M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH said the institute has plans to teach sign language for the schoolchildren besides the staff of the postal department in the coming days.

She said the AIISH and Postal Department share cordial relations and more programmes will be planned in future.

She said the release of picture postcard aims to raise awareness of the Indian Sign Language as a tool for inclusive communication, marking the International Day of Sign Languages.

The organisers said sign language is a crucial mode of communication for the deaf community and it represents their pride and identity. In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis by the government of India on raising awareness about sign language to ensure a barrier-free communication between the deaf and hearing communities.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) is “Sign up for Sign Language Rights”. The release of the picture postcard in ISL is part of a wider effort to spread awareness of ISL and make it more accessible to the general public, they said.

Chethan Uttappa, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division was also present. Staff, children, their caregivers from AIISH’s preschool training center, and staff from the Mysuru Postal Division were also present.