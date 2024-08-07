AIISH patients to get ‘Kuteera’ accommodation

Patients travelling from distant places to avail the services at the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) require short-term accommodation while they complete assessment and initiate treatment. The original single-storied “Dharmashala” dormitory built in 1985 for this purpose was insufficient and in a dilapidated condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the need for spacious and adequate accommodation for patients and their caregivers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved a proposal to construct a three-storied dormitory and suite accommodation at a total cost of ₹11.3 crore. The project was implemented by M/s National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd., a Government of India enterprise.

Kuteera, the new facility offering accommodation at a nominal cost, will serve as shelter for patients from the lower economic strata visiting the institute.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will inaugurate the new facility on August 9 on the occasion of the 59th annual day of the institute. L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be the guest of honour.

The block consists of four floors. The ground floor features seven double-bedded rooms and one dormitory. The first and second floors each have 12 double-bedded rooms and one dormitory. Each dormitory can accommodate 15 beds, bringing the total capacity of Kuteera to 107 patients. The stilt floor is reserved for parking, with space for 14 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers. Additionally, the ground floor houses a common kitchen and dining hall, while the first and second floors include recreation rooms. The building is disabled-friendly, with measures in place to ensure the security of children with disabilities. Stringent quality audits by IIT Dharwad ensured the quality of construction, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.