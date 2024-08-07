ADVERTISEMENT

AIISH patients to get ‘Kuteera’ accommodation

Published - August 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-constructed ‘Kuteera’ on the campus of AIISH in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Patients travelling from distant places to avail the services at the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) require short-term accommodation while they complete assessment and initiate treatment. The original single-storied “Dharmashala” dormitory built in 1985 for this purpose was insufficient and in a dilapidated condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the need for spacious and adequate accommodation for patients and their caregivers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved a proposal to construct a three-storied dormitory and suite accommodation at a total cost of ₹11.3 crore. The project was implemented by M/s National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd., a Government of India enterprise.

Kuteera, the new facility offering accommodation at a nominal cost, will serve as shelter for patients from the lower economic strata visiting the institute.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will inaugurate the new facility on August 9 on the occasion of the 59th annual day of the institute. L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be the guest of honour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The block consists of four floors. The ground floor features seven double-bedded rooms and one dormitory. The first and second floors each have 12 double-bedded rooms and one dormitory. Each dormitory can accommodate 15 beds, bringing the total capacity of Kuteera to 107 patients. The stilt floor is reserved for parking, with space for 14 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers. Additionally, the ground floor houses a common kitchen and dining hall, while the first and second floors include recreation rooms. The building is disabled-friendly, with measures in place to ensure the security of children with disabilities. Stringent quality audits by IIT Dharwad ensured the quality of construction, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US