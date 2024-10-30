AIISH observes Mental Health Awareness Week with a series of activities

The Department of Clinical Psychology, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing(AIISH), Mysuru observed Mental Health Awareness Week from October 22 to 29, organising different awareness activities at the AIISH and in the community.

Every year October 10 is celebrated as “World Mental Health Day”. It is an opportunity to observe the day by organising different awareness and sensitisation programs for the people around to raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health.

The awareness week began with a painting and essay writing competition for the students to promote mental health and well-being. The themes of the painting and essay writing competitions were: Mental health in the digital age; Mental Health Matters: Breaking the Silence; The power of healing and Mental Health as a national priority.

Prizes for the first three winners were given by the chief guest during a workshop on October 29. The students were appreciated for their thoughtful expression and creativity, a release said here.

Kiran Kumar, former professor, Department of Psychology, University of Mysore, Mysuru was the chief guest for the workshop organised on the concluding day of the week-long events. “Prioritising mental health at the workplace” is the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day. Many faculty members and the staff of AIISH attended the workshop.

The main objective to observe the mental health awareness week was to support the students and employees of AIISH with their mental health at the workplace and in personal life as well, so that a safe and productive workplace environment can be created to support all. The workshop was also an attempt to support the employees to help them to adapt better with their work pressures, relationships, clinical and administrative duties, life circumstances, challenges of life and so on, the release added.

Two other workshops were also conducted for students on “Stress Management” during the week. The objective of the workshop for students was to help them identify the sources and level of stressors. The workshop also offered the students to learn strategies to manage stress like enhancing resilience, improving problem solving skills, adopting more adaptive ways of handling difficult situations, relationships and academics, the release said.

Rushi, Professor and Head, Department of Clinical Psychology, AIISH said all of us play an important role in the prevention of mental health concerns and promotion of mental health and well-being by looking out for possible warning signs and helping ourselves and the people around us to make mental health a reality for all – everyone, and everywhere.