AIISH helped 525 people overcome stuttering last year

International Stuttering Awareness Day is observed every year on October 22 to raise awareness about the challenges faced by persons who stutter. It is an occasion to promote understanding, remove misconceptions, and highlight the support available to help people who stutter, to feel empowered and heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the theme of International Stuttering Awareness Day is ‘The power of listening’.

The occasion encourages everyone to think about how we listen to people who stutter. Instead of focusing on the speech disruptions, we can make a big difference by simply listening to the message they are trying to share. This creates an environment where they feel respected and understood. The more we listen with empathy, the more we help those who stutter communicate with confidence, according to experts at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fluency Unit at AIISH is a specialised unit that conducts detailed assessments to understand how stuttering affects a person’s communication, quality of life, and emotional well-being, with special attention to anxiety along with an innovative holistic approach in rehabilitation.

In 2023-24, the Fluency Unit completed around 500 detailed assessments and provided therapy sessions for over 525 clients, making it a hub of expertise and support for people with fluency challenges, a press release from AIISH said here.

According to experts at AIISH, speech therapy plays a vital role in helping people who stutter improve their communication and quality of life. Speaking in public or around new people can be overwhelming, and some may even avoid speaking altogether out of embarrassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why a holistic approach is so important. By combining speech therapy with emotional support like psychotherapy, we can help people not only work on their speech but also build confidence and cope with their feelings. With the right support, people who stutter can live more confident and empowered lives,” they argue.

“A pause in speech doesn’t mean a pause in thought. Listening is the key to breaking barriers. Listen deeply, because every voice is valuable. It is a powerful tool that helps us connect and understand, which is essential for supporting individuals who stutter,” said Pushpavathi M., Director, AIISH.

Stuttering is a condition where the flow of speech is disrupted by repeated sounds, prolonged words, or pauses that break up speech unexpectedly. It is more than just a speech issue — it affects how a person communicates, how they feel about speaking, and often how they are perceived by others.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many people associate stuttering with nervousness or excitement, it is actually a complex condition influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, brain processes, and environmental factors such as situations and people’s reactions, the release said.

“Managing stuttering isn’t just about fluency — it’s also about embracing your speech and building the confidence to express yourself freely,” says Sangeetha Mahesh, associate professor and Head TCPD, AIISH.

“The psychological weight of stuttering can be heavy. Alongside speech therapy, addressing the emotional and psychological challenges of anxiety can be truly transformative for those who stutter,” says Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, clinical psychologist, AIISH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overcoming stuttering with right support

The AIISH, Mysuru, has shared a story of a student who managed to overcome stuttering with its support.

A 21-year-old engineering graduate who came to AIISH was stuttering in nearly every sentence he spoke, finding it difficult for him to finish his sentences. His stutter often caused him anxiety, especially during presentations, interviews, and while talking to higher authorities and strangers. With the holistic approach support from the speech therapist and the psychologist, he learned to apply techniques to control his stuttering and manage his anxiety.

“In a matter of a few weeks, his stuttering drastically decreased, and his confidence soared. Today, he communicates with ease and has stepped into his career to grow and flourish. His journey shows that with the right support, stuttering can be managed well, increasing the quality of life,” according to AIISH.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.