AIISH hearing camp evokes good response

The free hearing check-up camp organised at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) as part of World Hearing Day evoked a good response. Over 115 elderly persons made use of the opportunity to get their hearing screened. The two-day camp began on Saturday and concludes on Sunday.

Also, about 70 security and other personnel of the institute got an orientation on hearing healthcare.

Hearing loss is commonly seen in elderly individuals. People with hearing loss find it hard to hear and understand speech at normal conversational levels. It is important to note that individuals who have diabetes and hypertension are more prone to develop hearing loss compared to healthy persons, AIISH said.

Additionally, studies have shown that individuals with hearing loss have seven times greater risk of developing dementia (medical condition showing memory loss). About one in three people between the ages of 55 and 74 years are known to have hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 years have reduced hearing which can impact their speaking and socialising abilities, a press release said here on Saturday.

The hearing loss is likely to worsen with age and the benefits with hearing aids would be poorer if attended to it later. Therefore, like in all medical conditions, the saying ‘earlier the better’ is true for hearing loss too and one should consult an authorised audiologist for hearing testing without any delay, the release stated.

In this connection, the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, a premier institute in the country for communication disorders, conducted the free screening camp hearing loss. On Sunday, the camp will be held from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 to spread awareness on the prevention of hearing loss and deafness. The AIISH has planned a series of activities until March 3 spreading public awareness on the issue.

The director and the staff of the institute have urged the public to make use of the opportunity and get their hearing checked for free. Individuals above 50 years of age can utilise the service on Sunday and breakfast will be served to the participants.

For registration, contact the department of POCD, AIISH, Mysuru on 0821-2502312/703 or Ullas N. Bhargav (+918050951586) or Harish Kumar (+919738421106).