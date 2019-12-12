AIISH graduation day in Mysuru on December 14

The All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, will hold its graduation day on its Naimisham campus at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Certificates will be awarded to about 100 outgoing graduates, post-graduates, doctoral and post-doctoral students.

The institute launched its academic activities with a post-graduate programme in 1966 and now offers many courses, including three diploma courses (in Hearing Aid and Earmould Technology, Training Young Hearing Impaired Children, and Hearing Language and Speech). The institute offers two undergraduate courses (B.ASLP and B.Ed. Sp.Ed - Hearing-Impairment), PG diploma courses in Clinical Linguistics and Forensic Speech Science and Technology, three postgraduate courses (M.Sc. in Audiology, M.Sc. in Speech-Language Pathology, and M.S.Ed in Hearing Impairment). In addition, Ph.D programmes in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology and post-doctoral fellowships are also offered. “AIISH is committed to bringing out quality professionals who can meet the challenges of helping individuals overcome their communication disorders,” a release said.

S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, will deliver the graduation day address. Anil Kumar, deputy director general (Deafness), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, New Delhi, will present the gold medals. B. Rajashekar, former dean of MAHE and professor, Department of Speech and Hearing, Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE, will administer oath to the graduates. M. Pushpavathi, director of AIISH, will preside over the programme.