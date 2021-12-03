AIISH fetes achievers on International day of Persons with Disabilities

MYSURU

03 December 2021 18:54 IST

The Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Friday observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event aims to promote awareness on disability issues, fundamental rights of persons with disabilities and their development in political, social, economic and cultural fields.

Roopa M.J., Additional Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation, virtually participated as the chief guest and M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, Mysuru, presided.

On the occasion, the special achievers along with AIISH “Best Mother of the year-2021” were felicitated.

Ramadevi B., mother of Vamsi Krishna V. (autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability), was conferred with the Best Mother of the Year-2021 award in recognition of her hard work for the development of her child. “The child exhibited poor socialisation skills and eye contact, self-injurious behaviours, reduced attention and concentration. Her dedication, sincerity and hard work brought change in the child’s life, showing improvement in the quality of life,” a release from AIISH said here.

Among the achievers who were felicitated on the occasion include Karthik B.K., a person with cleft lip and palate, completed diploma in electronics and communication from a polytechnic college here; and currently working as technical lead in Happy Minds Company, Mysuru; Asna T.P, a person with hearing impairment, completed her Bachelor’s in Architecture from Government Engineering College, Kerala with a first class, and currently working as an architect and designer in Thrissur; and Annushaka Bhattacharjee, a person with autism spectrum disorder, completed her 10th standard through National Open Schooling, and working as an assistant teacher at Nireekshe Special School here.

Pre-recorded videos of sports and cultural events, phone-in programmes and success stories of persons with disabilities were streamlined via Facebook page of AIISH.