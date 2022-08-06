AIISH annual day on Aug. 9

On 57th anniversary, institute to come out with manual on early childhood education and therapy resource series

The 57th annual day celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will be held on August 9 at 10.30 a.m. at Seminar Hall on the AIISH campus here.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, will be the guests at the inaugural event and M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, will preside.

Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, will be the chief guest. Vasuki Vaibhav, singer and music director, will be the guest of honour for the cultural programme which will be held at 6.30 p.m. on the institute campus.

On the occasion, a clinical training module, tests and therapy resource series and manual on early childhood education will be released. Retired employees, employees who have completed 25 years of service, PhD awardees and meritorious students will be felicitated and ‘AIISHian of the Year’ award will be presented, a release said here.

The institute began its services on August 9, 1965, with a single PG programme. It now offers 17 academic programmes. It has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in the area of deafness by WHO, as a Centre for Advanced Research by the UGC, as a Science and Technology Institute by DST, as a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and as a College with potential for Excellence by UGC and is accredited by NAAC with A grade, the release said.