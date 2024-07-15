ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS not allotted to Karnataka despite all assurances: Minister

Published - July 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar in the legislative council in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP and JD(S) clashed in the Legislative Council over non-allotment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Karnataka. When JD(S) member K.A. Thippeswamy accused the government of not doing enough to get AIIMS for Karnataka, the Congress members, especially those from the Kalyan Karnataka region, hit back.

“Karnataka and Kerala are the only two States that have not got AIIMS from the Centre. Land has been identified in Raichur and offered to the Centre. We have assured water and electricity supply. The Chief Minister has written letters and a delegation of legislators and parliamentarians from the region have met the Health Minister,” Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bose Raju, both from KK region, said.

According to Mr. Patil, 22 AIIMS have been started already and 75 medical colleges are being upgraded across the country. “We have given everything in writing,” he said. Earlier, Mr. Thippeswamy had accused the government of not preparing a detailed report and offering infrastructure to the project.

