GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIIMS not allotted to Karnataka despite all assurances: Minister

Published - July 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar in the legislative council in Bengaluru on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar in the legislative council in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP and JD(S) clashed in the Legislative Council over non-allotment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Karnataka. When JD(S) member K.A. Thippeswamy accused the government of not doing enough to get AIIMS for Karnataka, the Congress members, especially those from the Kalyan Karnataka region, hit back.

“Karnataka and Kerala are the only two States that have not got AIIMS from the Centre. Land has been identified in Raichur and offered to the Centre. We have assured water and electricity supply. The Chief Minister has written letters and a delegation of legislators and parliamentarians from the region have met the Health Minister,” Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bose Raju, both from KK region, said.

According to Mr. Patil, 22 AIIMS have been started already and 75 medical colleges are being upgraded across the country. “We have given everything in writing,” he said. Earlier, Mr. Thippeswamy had accused the government of not preparing a detailed report and offering infrastructure to the project.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.