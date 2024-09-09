ADVERTISEMENT

Aihole says he will welcome Belagavi leader becoming CM

Published - September 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MLA and BJP leader Duryodhan Aihole said on Monday that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister.

To a query from reporters in Karagaon village about the chances of Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi being made the Chief Minister, Mr. Aihole said that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister as no one from the district has ever occupied the position till now.

“If there is a change in leadership and if the post of the Chief Minister is offered to a leader from my district, I will welcome it,” he said.

