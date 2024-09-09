Aihole says he will welcome Belagavi leader becoming CM

MLA and BJP leader Duryodhan Aihole said on Monday that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister.

To a query from reporters in Karagaon village about the chances of Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi being made the Chief Minister, Mr. Aihole said that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister as no one from the district has ever occupied the position till now.

“If there is a change in leadership and if the post of the Chief Minister is offered to a leader from my district, I will welcome it,” he said.