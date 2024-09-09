GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aihole says he will welcome Belagavi leader becoming CM

Published - September 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MLA and BJP leader Duryodhan Aihole said on Monday that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister.

To a query from reporters in Karagaon village about the chances of Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi being made the Chief Minister, Mr. Aihole said that he will welcome any leader from Belagavi becoming the Chief Minister as no one from the district has ever occupied the position till now.

“If there is a change in leadership and if the post of the Chief Minister is offered to a leader from my district, I will welcome it,” he said.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.