AIDYO youth conventionin Dharwad on Tuesday

The All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) will hold its fourth youth convention at Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha here on Tuesday.

According to a release by AIDYO district secretary Bhavanishankar S. Gowda, the theme of the convention is “Employment, a fundamental right of youth”.

Senior writer Raghvendra Patil will inaugurate the event. AIDYO State president Umadevi M., who is be a special invitee, will deliver the keynote address. AIDYO district president Ramesh Hosamani will preside over it.

The convention aims at highlighting issues related to youth, particularly unemployment. As the country is facing an economic slowdown, unemployment has reached its peak. Graduate and post-graduate candidates are waiting anxiously to get jobs and run their families. Those in various jobs are fearing job loss due to economic slowdown which has badly affected small and medium industries.

The government, which is marching ahead with FDA, has announced VRS for BSNL and over 54,000 employees will be sent home. Over three lakh people in the Railways are fearing losing their jobs.

The convention will demand that the government protect the working class and set up more industries to provide employment for youth. All the vacant posts in government departments should be refilled, the contract system should be abolished, jobs of guest lecturers should be regularised, and MGNREGS should be implemented effectively, the release said.