AIDYO to hold free health camp with MSC, medical students

July 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysore District Committee of the All India Democratic Youth Organization (AIDYO) is taking a significant step towards bridging the healthcare divide among the common people. The committee, in collaboration with the Medical Service Center (MSC) and Medical Students White Sparks, is organising a free medical camp to provide essential medical services to the underprivileged population.

“With health being a fundamental right, AIDYO recognises the unfortunate reality that it has become an inaccessible luxury for many due to the commercialization of the health sector. Consequently, a large number of individuals are left without proper care, moving from one hospital to another in search of medical attention they cannot afford,” a release from AIDYO said.

To address this dire situation, AIDYO has partnered with the MSC and Medical Students White Sparks to conduct a free medical camp on Sunday, at Maragoudanahalli and Haleem Nagar Community Bhavan, near Highway Circle, Mysuru. The camp will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon.

It aims to engage socially concerned doctors and medical students who are committed to contributing to the welfare of society and to provide assistance to impoverished individuals in need of medical attention. The initiative also aims to encourage youth participation in valuable social activities and foster a sense of collective responsibility towards healthcare, the release added. For further details, contact Suma, Secretary, Mysore District Committee AIDYO. Tel: 8694966080, 9066159063.

