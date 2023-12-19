AIDYO stages protest in Dharwad seeking permanent appointment to posts of teachers of fine arts, music

December 19, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Demanding recruitment on a permanent basis to fill vacant posts of teachers of fine arts, physical education, music and theatre arts, members of All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Leading the protest, the former principal of Halabhavi School of Fine Arts and senior artist Suresh Halabhavi expressed displeasure over the failure of the authorities to fill vacant posts.

He said that fine arts in existence from the ancient days are essential for the overall development of children and expansion of their mental horizons. And, these fine arts required assistance from the governments on a regular basis, he said and demanded immediate appointment to various posts.

District president of AIDYO Bhavanishankar S. Gowda said that at a time when unemployment problem is worsening, it is sad that the Central and State governments have failed to bring out a suitable industrial policy and take suitable steps to create employment.

Among the unemployed youth, graduates in fine arts, physical education and theatre arts are the worst affected. Although there are thousands of vacant posts of special teachers, permanent employment is not being provided. Instead, they are being recruited on temporary basis or contract basis by giving them meagre salaries, he said.

Mr. Gowda urged the State government to take steps to fill permanent posts of special teachers and help them lead a normal life. In order to press for the fulfilment of their demand, they have planned to hold a State-level agitation on January 18, he said.

Graduates of fine arts, physical education, music and theatre arts, including Sridhar Mandre, Gurubasava Mahamani, Yamanappa Jalagar, Pradeep Badas, and several others took part in the agitation.