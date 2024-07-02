AIDYO protests hike in mobile tariffs, seeks TRAI’s intervention

The Mysuru district unit of All India Democratic Youth Organization (AIDYO) held a demonstration in Mysuru to protest the “arbitrary” and “unreasonable” hike in mobile tariffs.

The protesters urged Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to immediately intervene in the matter and ensure a rollback in the recent hike announced by private telecom companies in the country.

While the general public is dependent on the Internet in view of the digitalization of various government services, students also rely on the Internet for online classes and online application forms. The net has become necessary even for availing medical and other benefits. Even street vendors need the Internet for digital transactions, AIDYO Mysuru District Secretary Suma S. said in a press statement.

With the Internet becoming an indispensable part of an individual’s life, mobile data has become necessary for a large number of people.

In such a situation, the private telecom companies have “arbitrarily” hiked the charges of pre-paid mobile recharge and data services, said AIDYO in a statement accusing the private telecom companies of “looking for every opportunity to raise tariff and maximize profits”.

“It is astonishing that the TRAI, which is expected to provide a fair and transparent policy in the interest of mobile consumers, instead of controlling the private players, remains a silent spectator,” the statement said.

AIDYO has demanded TRAI immediately intervene in the matter and in the interest of consumers, force the private telecom companies to withdraw the “unfair” hike in recharges and data packs.

It has urged the Centre to revive the public sector telecom company BSNL so that communication services become affordable to the common man.

