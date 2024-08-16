AIDYO condemns attack on Kolkata college

All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) has condemned the attack on Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where members of the medical fraternity were protesting against the rape and murder of a lady doctor on duty earlier this month.

Registering its “strongest protest” against the rape and murder of the lady doctor at the Hospital in Kolkata, the AIDYO, in its statement here on Friday, said it is quite natural that the junior doctors were organising protests and striking work to demand swift justice to the victim.

The attack on the protestors by anti-social elements, who also vandalised the venue of the protest late on August 14 at midnight carried out with an “express intention to destroy the evidence and disturb the investigation as well as instill a sense of fear in the minds of the protestors,” AIDYO statement said.

“We strongly condemn this intentional and well-orchestrated attack by the hooligans intended to protect the perpetrators of the crime. The authorities of the hospital have not only failed to react promptly, but are appearing to be conniving with the criminals and attempting to protect them”.

The All India Committee of AIDYO appeals to the people to remain vigilant and strengthen the genuine movement going on in the country to ensure justice.

“Such acts of hooliganism only help the perpetrators of the crime,” said AIDYO’s Mysuru district Secretary Suma S.

