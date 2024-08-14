AIDYO collects signatures in Mysuru against ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways

The Mysuru district unit of All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) launched a signature collection campaign in front of the city railway station in Mysuru on Wednesday against “privatisation and commercialisation” of Indian Railways

The nationwide campaign launched by AIDYO from August 6 is scheduled to culminate on September 12.

In a statement here, AIDYO criticised the actions taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre to “privatise” and “commercialise” various services that had pushed railway passengers from “frying pan into the fire”.

Complaining that there was a shortage of 350,000 railway staff, AIDYO said the departments related to sanitation, maintenance, and some security aspects had already been outsourced to private agencies. “These agencies employ unqualified or inadequately qualified personnel compromising passenger safety,” the statement said.

Claiming that there were 157,000 vacancies in the mechanical and engineering divisions alone, AIDYO said there is also a shortage of locomotive pilots. “Between 2019 and 2023, there have been a total of 162 train accidents, including 118 derailments and 16 collisions”.

“As millions of educated youth remain unemployed, why is the Central Government delaying the filling of vacant positions and not creating additional job opportunities to match the expansion of services?” AIDYO questioned while pointing out that the increasing unemployment had led to a rise in the number of migrant workers in every corner of the country.

“Many of these migrant workers now travel in large numbers on long-distance trains. As a result, every train is overcrowded, with no measures taken to address the issue. Unreserved (UR) and sleeper (SL) class trains are heavily crowded with 8 to 10 people trying to find space even in toilets, travelling in suffocating conditions,” the AIDYO statement said.

AIDYO also questioned the reason behind Railway authorities reducing the number of Unreserved and Sleeper Class coaches while increasing the number of air-conditioned (AC) coaches. “What is the profit motive behind such decisions in public enterprises? The railway department is exploiting the helpless situation of the public to earn more revenue,” AIDYO said.

Also, discounts and welfare measures provided to different categories of passengers, which were withdrawn during COVID-19 pandemic, have not yet been reinstated, AIDYO said while pointing out that cancellation fees had been hiked and discount rates have been cut.

“In summary, Indian Railways is gradually reducing services to the public. The privatisation and commercialisation of services are advancing at full scale. The railway system, built with the concept of welfare state, is being undermined for the benefit of capitalist interests,” AIDYO said.

As part of its signature campaign, AIDYO has demanded not only a stop to the “privatization and commercialisation” of Indian Railways but also to fill up all the vacancies immediately and generate adequate jobs in accordance with expansion of services.

AIDYO has also demanded an increase in Unreserved and second-class sleeper bogies in the trains while introducing fully unreserved trains for migrant workers. AIDYO also wants the senior citizens concessions to be restored while ending highly priced tatkal premium quota.

AIDYO’s Mysuru district president Sunil T.R. and secretary Suma S. were among others present on the occasion.

