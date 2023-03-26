ADVERTISEMENT

AIDWA conclave on women’s representation

March 26, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Bageshree S 5939

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Karnataka, on Saturday held an interactive programme to discuss the issue of representation of women in the 16th Legislative Assembly elections.

With women leaders of various political parties and women activists participating, the forum discussed problems that lead to poor representation of women in electoral process. It was also aimed at raising awareness amongst women voters, said K.S. Vimala, State vice-president of AIDWA.

Journalist C.G. Manjula, speaking at the event in Bengaluru, said, “Every party talks about the representation of women during elections because even they know that there is an increase in the number of female voters year after year. It is impossible for them to neglect women.” Political parties are introducing specific schemes to please women voters, she said. But women do not want such superficial schemes, but want a role in decision making and positions of authority, Ms Manjula said.

