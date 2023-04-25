AIDWA asks women to choose wisely

April 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has given a call to women to choose wisely and vote for a secular party. In a 24-page booklet brought out ahead of the polls, the organisation has highlighted key people’s issues, particularly of women.

Accusing the ruling government of trying to take away women’s rights and dividing people, K.S. Vimala of AIDWA said: “In the booklet we have listed the failures of the ruling dispensation in every sector and have called upon women to be aware of the BJP constantly trying to divide society in the name of religion and caste.”

Depicting the ruling party’s failures through cartoons, the booklet makes references to price rise, laws that are “curtailing the right of choice of the youth”, and rising LPG cylinder costs, among others. On specific women’s issues, she said: “The government has failed to implement the Shuchi scheme under which sanitary napkins would be provided to girl students and the Ujwala Yojana that promised to provide LPG cylinders at subsidised prices.”

