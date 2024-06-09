ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO to stage protest on Monday

Published - June 09, 2024 06:55 am IST - Bengaluru

Various Kannada organisations have taken to social media to demand a withdrawal of NEET and that the Centre give back the authority to conduct medical entrance tests to States

The Hindu Bureau

:

The All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has planned a demonstration against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-2024 results, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday.

Ajay Kamath, State Secretary of AIDSO, said in a statement, “It is surprising that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has given an explanation for giving grace marks to some students, but the basis of giving grace marks is completely vague and arbitrary. Further, there was no such provision for grace marks in the prospectus published for this year.”

Meanwhile, various Kannada organisations have taken to social media to demand a withdrawal of NEET and that the Centre give back the authority to conduct medical entrance tests to States.

