AIDSO submits memorandum to KEA   

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) Karnataka State Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to Administration Officer Shivakumar at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to stand by the interests of KCET students. It also requested the State government to stop COMED–K counselling until KCET counselling would begin. It also appealed to the KEA to see to it that, if a student foregoes COMED-K seat after getting merit seat in KCET, he or she should not be charged any fine.