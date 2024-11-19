ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO students conference in Delhi from Nov. 27

Published - November 19, 2024 10:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

AIDSO activists releasing poster of the 10th All India Students Conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A three-day 10th All India Students Conference of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) will be held in New Delhi from November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO State vice-president Hanumanth H.S., addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the conference will discuss various issues and demand that the government fill vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in higher educational institutions.

The conference will demand that the Centre scrap the National Testing Agency (NTA) and to conduct a thorough investigation of irregularities in entrance exams. It will also seek the scrapping of NEP-2020 which, according to him, is a blueprint for privatisation of education.

Mr. Hanumanth also urged that 10% of the Centre’s annual budget and 30% of the State’s budget should be allocated for the education sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US