AIDSO students conference in Delhi from Nov. 27

A three-day 10th All India Students Conference of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) will be held in New Delhi from November 27.

AIDSO State vice-president Hanumanth H.S., addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the conference will discuss various issues and demand that the government fill vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in higher educational institutions.

The conference will demand that the Centre scrap the National Testing Agency (NTA) and to conduct a thorough investigation of irregularities in entrance exams. It will also seek the scrapping of NEP-2020 which, according to him, is a blueprint for privatisation of education.

Mr. Hanumanth also urged that 10% of the Centre’s annual budget and 30% of the State’s budget should be allocated for the education sector.