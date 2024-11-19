 />
AIDSO students conference in Delhi from Nov. 27

Published - November 19, 2024 10:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
AIDSO activists releasing poster of the 10th All India Students Conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

AIDSO activists releasing poster of the 10th All India Students Conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A three-day 10th All India Students Conference of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) will be held in New Delhi from November 27.

AIDSO State vice-president Hanumanth H.S., addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the conference will discuss various issues and demand that the government fill vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in higher educational institutions.

The conference will demand that the Centre scrap the National Testing Agency (NTA) and to conduct a thorough investigation of irregularities in entrance exams. It will also seek the scrapping of NEP-2020 which, according to him, is a blueprint for privatisation of education.

Mr. Hanumanth also urged that 10% of the Centre’s annual budget and 30% of the State’s budget should be allocated for the education sector.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:18 pm IST

