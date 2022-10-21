AIDSO stages protest over college fee payment directive

Students under the aegis of AIDSO staged a demonstration in front of the Maharani’s College in the city on Friday and flayed the directives on payment of the entire course fee of three years in a single instalment. The AIDSO sought the intervention of the varsity in resolving the issue and threatened to launch a stir in case the directive was not withdrawn. It also expressed concern over the collapse of the college building and blamed the officials for non-maintenance.

