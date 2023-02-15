ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO seeks pro-student schemes in State Budget

February 15, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that the students in the State were facing several challenges, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru on Wednesday urged the State government to announce a “pro-student” and a “pro-education” schemes in the upcoming Budget.

The drop in awarding scholarships has become a matter of serious concern for the students. Also, the students were unable to get adequate hostel facilities, AIDSO Mysuru District Secretary Chandrakala maintained.

In a statement here, the AIDSO has appealed to the State government to withdraw its reported proposal to grant financial autonomy to educational institutions. The public-funded educational institutions have so far provided quality education to a large number of poor and meritorious students. The government should allocate more funds and strengthen the public institutions as lakhs of students in the State are depending on them, she argued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‌The reported recommendation of the Reforms Committee has raised concerns among those who were anticipating more educational benefits. The government must reject the proposal of merging the government schools. Insufficient facilities in such schools have led to the decline in admissions, she contended.  

She suggested establishment of government engineering colleges in all districts and better facilities to all the government schools and colleges. The government must ensure adequate funding for the education sector in the Budget. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US