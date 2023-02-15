AIDSO seeks pro-student schemes in State Budget

February 15, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Claiming that the students in the State were facing several challenges, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru on Wednesday urged the State government to announce a “pro-student” and a “pro-education” schemes in the upcoming Budget.

The drop in awarding scholarships has become a matter of serious concern for the students. Also, the students were unable to get adequate hostel facilities, AIDSO Mysuru District Secretary Chandrakala maintained.

In a statement here, the AIDSO has appealed to the State government to withdraw its reported proposal to grant financial autonomy to educational institutions. The public-funded educational institutions have so far provided quality education to a large number of poor and meritorious students. The government should allocate more funds and strengthen the public institutions as lakhs of students in the State are depending on them, she argued.

‌The reported recommendation of the Reforms Committee has raised concerns among those who were anticipating more educational benefits. The government must reject the proposal of merging the government schools. Insufficient facilities in such schools have led to the decline in admissions, she contended.

She suggested establishment of government engineering colleges in all districts and better facilities to all the government schools and colleges. The government must ensure adequate funding for the education sector in the Budget.