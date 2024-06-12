ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO seeks judicial inquiry into NEET ‘irregularities’

Published - June 12, 2024 05:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking judicial inquiry into the alleged NEET scam scores of students under the aegis of All India Democratic Students Organisations took out a protest march in Dharwad on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking an judicial inquiry into the alleged NEET irregularities, students under the aegis of the All-India Democratic Students’ Organisations (AIDSO) took out a protest march in Dharwad on Wednesday.

The students marched from the Kalabhavan premises to Vivekanand Circle in Dharwad and held a demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, member of AIDSO State secretariat Hayyalappa said that several questions had been raised over the transparency of the NEET, the results of which were published on June 4.

He said the justification by the NTA and the reported guidelines followed for giving grace marks were not tallying with the quantum of grace marks given to some of the aspirants. Even the clarification by NTA appeared to be completely favouring only a section of the students who appeared for the examination, he said.

Mr. Hayyalappa said that as per the guidelines mentioned by NTA on NEET, there was no provision for giving grace marks. “What is surprising is that students who had written the examination from the same centre have scored equal marks. Moreover no proper inquiry has been done on the allegations of paper leak before the examination,” he alleged.

District president of AIDSO Sindhu Kowdi said that the practice of conducting State-level joint entrance examinations was stopped on the allegations of corruption and the national-level examinations were introduced. That time, student organisations had warned that instead of punishing the guilty, changing the examination system was not the solution, she said.

Because of negligence and commercialisation of the examination system, the level of the medical entrance examination had come down and innocent students had become victims. There should be judicial inquiry into the whole issue and those involved should be given stringent punishment, she demanded.

Office-bearers of AIDSO Shashikala Meti, Chandru, Vinay, and others led the protest.

