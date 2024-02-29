AIDSO protests delay in withdrawal of four-year degree course

February 29, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday against the delay in withdrawal of the four-year degree course by the government.

The four-year degree course was introduced as part of NEP-2020 by the BJP government to which AIDSO and other organisations were opposed. Even the Congress which swept to power in State last year had announced the abrogation of NEP and launch of its own policy.

Questioning the delay in abrogation of the four-year course, AIDSO district president Subhash said that the previous government had hastily implemented NEP-2020 without any prior preparation or consultation.

The four-year degree which was part of NEP-2020 was imposed undemocratically against which AIDSO had conducted various campaigns. More than 35 thousand students volunteered and collected 36 lakh signatures from all over the State against NEP-2020, said Mr. Subhash.

AIDSO said that a survey was conducted by it by eliciting feedback from more than 23,0000 students and 83 per cent of them were opposed to the four-year degree course.

However, what is of concern is that the State Education Commission constituted by the Congress government has said that it will give the final report on the state education policy in August. Even the State government has not taken any decision on abrogation of the four-year degree course and there was no clarity for graduate students entering the 6th semester, according to AIDSO.

AIDSO district secretary Chandrakala, vice president Nitin and others took part in the protest.

