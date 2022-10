AIDSO protest continues in Mysuru

Students led by AIDSO staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Students led by AIDSO continued their protest in Mysuru on Thursday against the varsity authorities for insisting on remitting course fee in a single installment instead of staggered payment spread over 3 years which is the duration of the course. The AIDSO said that the new rule was a burden on the student community most of whom are from the economically weaker section. ADVERTISEMENT

