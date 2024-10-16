ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO opposes payment quota seats in UBDT college

Published - October 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) in Mysuru on Wednesday expressed their support for students of UBDT College of Engineering in Davangere (a government engineering college), who are protesting against the State government’s 50 percent payment quota in the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a protest in Mysuru, the protestors demanded that the government withdraw its decision and return the “additional fees” collected from the students for the current academic year. They demanded that the management seats at the college should be withdrawn with immediate effect as the move has triggered protests and bandh in Davangere, they said.

Under the move, the fee for nearly half of the seats at the college would be ₹97,000 per year, which, according to the AIDSO, was high at a time when the students were unable to pay the regular government fee ₹43,000, with most of them coming from economically backward backgrounds.

The AIDSO has also sought a government engineering college for Mysuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US