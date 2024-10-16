AIDSO opposes payment quota seats in UBDT college

Members of the All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) in Mysuru on Wednesday expressed their support for students of UBDT College of Engineering in Davangere (a government engineering college), who are protesting against the State government’s 50 percent payment quota in the college.

During a protest in Mysuru, the protestors demanded that the government withdraw its decision and return the “additional fees” collected from the students for the current academic year. They demanded that the management seats at the college should be withdrawn with immediate effect as the move has triggered protests and bandh in Davangere, they said.

Under the move, the fee for nearly half of the seats at the college would be ₹97,000 per year, which, according to the AIDSO, was high at a time when the students were unable to pay the regular government fee ₹43,000, with most of them coming from economically backward backgrounds.

The AIDSO has also sought a government engineering college for Mysuru.