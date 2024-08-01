GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 AIDSO opposes centralised exam for PG admission in varsities

Published - August 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) urged the University of Mysore not to allow the centralised entrance examination at the State level for admission to master’s degree courses.

The AIDSO met the registrar of the University and drew attention to the decision of the Karnataka State Council of Higher Education which has proposed a state-level entrance exam for postgraduate courses in universities.

‘’If implemented, this exam will deter a large number of students from pursuing higher education, which has already seen a significant decline and will shatter their dreams of higher education,” according to AIDSO office bearers Chandrakala and Nitin.

The said the move will also benefit coaching lobbies that thrive on entrance exams, undermining the autonomy of universities and hence demanded the proposal should be disbanded immediately and admission to postgraduate courses should be based on graduation marks at the university level.

