AIDSO opposes alienation of degree college land in Kalaburagi to Kurubara Sangha

Published - August 30, 2024 11:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Land belonging to educational institutions should be utilised only for academic purposes, according to the students organisation

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing a Cabinet Committee’s decision to alienate a piece of land belonging to the Government Degree College (Autonomous) in Kalaburagi to the Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha, members of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and students of the degree college staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

AIDSO district secretary N.K. Tuljaram in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the Siddaramaiah-led government’s decision to transfer 3.7 acres of land belonging to the Government Degree College (Autonomous) in the city to the Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha.

He further said that the land belonging to educational institutions should be used only for academic purposes and it cannot be transferred in the name of any organisation.

He said that there are around 5,000 students from poor background studying in the college and their education will be reduced to just a dream with such decisions from the government.

Mr. Tuljaram condemned political interference in the educational system and demanded that the government withdraw its decision to transfer the college land to Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha.

