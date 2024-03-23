AIDSO observes martyrdom day of revolutionaries

March 23, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) observed the day to commemorate the martyrdom of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev and Rajguru at various colleges, hostels and residential areas across Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Addressing one of the gatherings at Government First Grade (Autonomous) Degree College in Kalaburagi, Abhaya Diwakar, State Vice-president of the organisation, recalled the series of events involving the three revolutionaries in India’s freedom movement, leading to their death, and called upon the people to work towards realising the dreams of fallen heroes.

“Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev, Rajguru and many other revolutionaries dreamt of creating an egalitarian society that would be free from all forms of exploitation, oppression and discrimination. They dreamt of a society free from poverty, hunger and unemployment. They had an ideological clarity. They knew that their dream could be realised only with the elimination of capitalism and imperialism and the establishment of socialism. They worked hard for it and died for it. Their dream, however, remains unrealised. We need to take it forward,” she said.

The college’s faculty members Kambar and S.S. Vani, the organisation’s district secretary Tulajaram N.K., and others were present.