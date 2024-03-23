GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIDSO observes martyrdom day of revolutionaries

March 23, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
AIDSO State Vice-president Abhaya Diwakar speaking at the Martyrs’ Day celebration at Government First Grade (Autonomous) Degree College in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

AIDSO State Vice-president Abhaya Diwakar speaking at the Martyrs’ Day celebration at Government First Grade (Autonomous) Degree College in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) observed the day to commemorate the martyrdom of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev and Rajguru at various colleges, hostels and residential areas across Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Addressing one of the gatherings at Government First Grade (Autonomous) Degree College in Kalaburagi, Abhaya Diwakar, State Vice-president of the organisation, recalled the series of events involving the three revolutionaries in India’s freedom movement, leading to their death, and called upon the people to work towards realising the dreams of fallen heroes.

“Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev, Rajguru and many other revolutionaries dreamt of creating an egalitarian society that would be free from all forms of exploitation, oppression and discrimination. They dreamt of a society free from poverty, hunger and unemployment. They had an ideological clarity. They knew that their dream could be realised only with the elimination of capitalism and imperialism and the establishment of socialism.  They worked hard for it and died for it. Their dream, however, remains unrealised. We need to take it forward,” she said.

The college’s faculty members Kambar and S.S. Vani, the organisation’s district secretary Tulajaram N.K., and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / universities and colleges / discrimination / history / poverty / unemployment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.