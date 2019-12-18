AIDSO leads demonstration in Raichur

Students under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in protest against the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and also the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Raichur on Tuesday.

The protesters, led by Mahesh Chikalaparvi, district president of AIDSO, said that the police brutally attacked students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University when they were holding a peaceful protest against CAA.

Mr. Chikalapravi said that the Act will discriminate against citizens on the basis of religion.

Therefore, people from across the nation are holding protests. Showing solidarity with them, students from these both universities joined hands for a peaceful protest. But, the police, who forcibly entered campus, attacked the students. As a result of which, several students were severely injured and admitted to hospitals. “We, the students, demand that the government trace those attackers and punish them according to law,” he added.

The protesters also formed a human chain near Vivekananda Circle and shouted slogans against the police action and also CAA.

Student leaders Peersab, Kartik, Ankita, Anupama, Aishwarya, Basavaraj, Channabasav Janekal and students from various educational institutions participated.