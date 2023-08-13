AIDSO hails move to scrap four-year degree course

August 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Welcoming the State government’s reported thought of abandoning the four-year degree course and continuing with the old system, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru District Secretary, Chandrakala has said that the government is reportedly thinking to scrap the four-year degree course that was part of the National Education Policy (NEP) imposition and revert to the traditional 3-year degree.

“The State’s Higher Education Minister has also spoken about this and has been reported in the media. If this decision is implemented, it is a victory for the movement built by students, teachers, parents, and others of the State,” she said in a release.

She said the four-year degree course is not the only problem that higher education is facing across the State.

“AIDSO has appealed to the State government to think about other serious issues in the education sector, including increase in admission fee, shortage of faculty, shortage of hostels, long delay in providing scholarship. It suggested that the government should proceed with expert opinion in this process and keep away from party politics and take decisions that are conducive to the progress of education,” according to the AIDSO.

