AIDSO for scrapping NTA after NEET, NET mess

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has called for scrapping National Testing Agency (NTA) following the cancellation of UGC-NET examination a day after it was held.

The AIDSO said the fiasco comes even as the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of NEET for admission to medical colleges, was still unfolding.

The back-to-back fiasco raises questions on the feasibility of centralised examination. Hence, the AIDSO called for scrapping NTA and vesting the responsibility of holding the examinations to the respective bodies in charge of admission.

Chandrakala, district secretary of AIDSO said massive irregularities and widespread corruption has marred two of the most important examinations for which millions of students and aspirants spend months, even years of their youth.

“Although the NTA and the Ministry of Education are still trying in vain to dilute the gravity of NEET irregularities, the depth of the crisis is manifest in their confession that the integrity of the prestigious UGC-NET, conducted by the same NTA, is compromised,” she added.

The AIDSO said the recent developments has jeopardised the future of research and teaching aspirants and a centralised entrance system curated by the NTA does not inspire confidence in the student community.

Ms. Chandrakala said the back-to-back failures call for doing away with the centralised control to end which the NTA should be scrapped. The AIDSO also called for an impartial inquiry into the NEET and NET fiasco on war footing besides seeking regulation on the coaching industries and their possible nexus with the authorities.

It said counselling of the NEET qualified students should be withheld till the investigations of all the allegations are complete and urged the government to announce the date for re-examination of NET besides vesting the UGC with the responsibility of conducting it.