AIDSO flays State govt. on funding public educational institutions through CSR route

September 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The current thinking in the government to seek corporate assistance to overcome the acute fund shortage faced by the public educational institutions in the State has come under flak from AIDSO.

The reports that there was a paucity of funds for construction of public educational institutions including buildings, toilets, payment of salaries to teachers is a cause for concern, said AIDSO Mysuru district general secretary Chandrakala.

She said providing education in a democratic system is the primary duty of the government. ‘’The tax collected in abundance by the people should be spent on education on a priority basis. Provision of infrastructure including school building, teachers, etc. should be entirely the responsibility of the government’’, said Ms. Chandrakala.

Questioning the government approach, the AIDSO said there is a perception among the students that the government was trying to shirk its responsibility of providing education under the guise of seeking corporate assistance or cooperation.

Ms. Chandrakala said private companies can provide financial assistance in abundance. But gradually in the name of this aid, as their rights are established, government schools and colleges may be privatised and this was fraught with danger, she added.

The AIDSO District Committee urges the government to ensure a democratic process of referendum involving students, teachers, parents and educators before any decision on education was taken, said Ms. Chandrakala.

