AIDSO flays govt. order on 7 new varsities

The All India Students Democratic Organisation (AIDSO) has flayed the government order denying facilities to 7 new model universities as being inimical to the growth of education in the country.

The government is hiving off the PG centres of some of the varsities to establish new varsities but has stipulated that the new varsities cannot purchase land and have to function with existing human resources. A government circular issued on November 5 says that the new varsities cannot purchase vehicles and neither can they construct new buildings.

The AIDSO criticized the government for its orders and said that land, building, teachers were basic to any university and was denying them the same. It said the government has instructed the new varsities ‘’to earn while you learn’’ to make them self-sustainable and it only means that the students have to pay if they want to learn and amounts to privatising the varsities.

The government is not creating anything new but is selling what already exists and destroying the very idea of universities being knowledge platform for democratic and scientific ideas. The AIDSO called for revocation of the order and urged the stakeholders to fight the ‘’anti-education and anti-student’’ policies of the government.