AIDSO demands cancellation of final year examinations

Members of the AIDSO staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday.

KALABURAGI

18 July 2020 00:52 IST

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the government to cancel the final year degree exams along with postgraduate and engineering exams, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

AIDSO district president S.H. Hanumanth, in a memorandum addressed to the government, said the COVID-19 situation in the State is not conducive to conduct the examinations.

The organisation demanded cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of the students; they also appealed to the government for postponement of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exams.

Some of the other demands of the protesters included reimbursement of examination fees and also a waiver of education loans.

In Belagavi

As part of All Karnataka protest day, All India Democratic Students Union members held placards that said , ‘We don’t want examinations’, ‘We don’t want an examination during the COVID crisis’ and ‘Don’t hold examinations when cases are rising’. They also opposed plans to hold online examinations, calling them undemocratic and discriminatory’. They said their parents were also in support of cancellation of examinations.

Mahantesh Bilur, district organiser, said that a survey of students by AIDSO had revealed that 90% were opposed to the idea of holding examinations this year. As many as 97% of the students opposed KEA’s idea of holding the CET.