AIDSO condemns revision of texts

The district unit of the All India Democratic Students Organsiationi (AIDSO) has condemned the Government’s move to revise the views and thoughts of Basavanna and Dr.B.R.Ambedkar in the school texts.

Subhash, President of AIDSO, Mysuru, said many of the State’s prominent writers, academicians and educationists are outraged over the re-revision of text books.

‘’The people of the State and, most importantly, the students, irrespective of caste and religion, have voiced their outrage against this anti-education and anti-people ploy’’, he added.

The AIDSO said due to the pressure of people’s movement, the government included the lesson on revolutionary Bhagat Singh on one hand, but said that it was a matter of concern that there have been several fundamental errors in the re-revised text.

Besides, there are inaccuracies and distortions in the lessons on Basavanna and Ambedkar, according to AIDSO which alleged that Basavanna’s historical background has been misrepresented while concealing the fact that Ambedkar converted to Buddhism protesting casteism in Hinduism.

The AIDSO flayed the Government and accused the BJP of imposing the ideas of the sangh parivar and saffronisation of education and the students organisation backed the writers withdrawing their permission to use their texts in schools.