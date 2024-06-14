ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO condemns NEET-UG re-exam for 1,563 students

Published - June 14, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

KALABURAGI

Condemning the decision of National Testing Agency on conducting re-examination for 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 results, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged irregularities in the examination process.

AIDSO district secretary N.K. Tuljaram in a statement expressed that the grace marks awarded to students in NEET–UG exams speaks volumes about the deep roots of corruption. There are allegations of leaking of NEET question papers in various parts. Meanwhile the students and educationists have expressed that the massive scale of corruption and rank inflation cannot be explained merely by grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.

Mr. Tuljaram said that the corruption was not limited to just giving grace marks, but ran deeper in this examination. 

The re-examination of 1,563 candidates and withdrawal of grace marks is not a solution, he said, and that the future of the students would be jeopardized if the government failed to conduct a proper investigation into irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

