AIDSO blames NEP for drop in admissions to degree colleges

June 27, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - MYSURU

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru committee on Monday, claimed that admissions in degree colleges this year have seen a drop due to “sudden introduction” of the National Education Policy-2020. Therefore, the “unscientific introduction” of the new education policy has to be withdrawn, the AIDSO members demanded in Mysuru.

In support of their demands, the members of AIDSO staged a demonstration in front of the Crawford Hall, University of Mysore on Monday.

They also demanded that the move to make institutions of higher learning autonomous be dropped. The higher education institutions in the government set-up need to be strengthened, adding basic facilities.

They urged the government to fill up the vacant teaching posts in the University of Mysore, and improve facilities for students at the Maharani’s College. They also sought a government engineering college in Mysuru.

Addressing the students, AIDSO Mysuru committee President Subhash blamed the “sudden introduction” of NEP for the drop in admissions. The rise in fees, making the institutions autonomous was part of the NEP. “This will deprive poor students from higher education,” he said in a release here.

Referring to the lack of city buses during college hours, the AIDSO demanded increasing services and matching the services with college timings for the benefit of students.

The hostels should be proportionate to students’ strength as it argued that students are deprived of hostel facilities.

