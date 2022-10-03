AIDSO against closure of Moulana Azad Model Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded the State government to take back the decision to close Moulana Azad model schools and said attention should be given to the development of schools.

Ajay Kamath, State secretary of AIDSO, said in a statement, “The government had started 200 Moulana Azad model schools in the state in 2017-18 and 2018-19 claiming they would provide better education than madrasas. At present, a total of 39,000 students are studying in all those schools. But it is unfortunate that the government itself has taken a decision to close around 22 Maulana Azad schools because funds cannot be provided for maintenance.”

“More than 100 to 150 poor, minority students are studying in these 22 schools. In this case, the decision to lock the schools and end the education of those students is highly condemnable,” he said.