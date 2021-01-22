AIDSO activists stage demonstration

Activists belonging to All India Students Democratic Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday to highlight the delay in release of students scholarship, lack of amenities in hostels, issues related to bus pass etc.
The student activists said though the offline classes have commenced and students have been instructed to attend the same, not all hostels have reopened are fully equipped to accommodate the students.
The AIDSO said the release of scholarship has been delayed and this was adding to their hardship and urged the authorities to release the same at the earliest. The application forms for renewing their stay in the hostels too have not been distributed which was causing anxiety among them and hence the AIDSO sought the issue to be redressed immediately.
The students also raised issues related to bus pass and said though they had paid the pass fee for 10 months, the validity of the passes issues at present are only for the next five months and hence wanted the anomaly to be redressed.
