AIDSO activists celebrate withdrawal of four-year degree course

Students associated with the All India Democratic Students Union (AIDSO) celebrated the withdrawal of the four-year degree course by bursting crackers at Saraladevi College in Ballari on Monday.

“The four-year degree course was introduced as part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 despite opposition from students and parents. Students across the State staged protest against it. We are now happy that the State government made a bold move to go back to the three-year degree course system,” district president of AIDSO Kambali Manjunath said during the agitation.

Criticising the BJP-led Union government for formulating and implementing the NEP 2020 without wider consultation with stakeholders, Mr. Manjunath said that the very policy is designed to make education inaccessible to poor students in the country.

“NEP 2020 is anti-poor. It has been designed without consultation with stakeholders and implemented despite stiff resistance from students. The Congress government in the State withdrew the policy after it came to power. However, the four-year degree course continued to be imposed on students. The students again took to the streets and forced the State government to go back to the three-year course system,” he said.

Student leaders Uma, Pramod, Jagadish and others were present.

